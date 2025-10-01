Morgan Stanley $MS Stock Position Trimmed by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,988,234.22. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

