Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

