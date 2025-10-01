Rogco LP Sells 22 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rogco LP cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

