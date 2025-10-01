TABR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

TABR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

