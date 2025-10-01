Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

