iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,214.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 332,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 328,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.