Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

