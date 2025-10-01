Pacific Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Pacific Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

