iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

