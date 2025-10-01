Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Impact Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 833,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

