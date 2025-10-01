Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

