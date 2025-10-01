Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

