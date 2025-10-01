Barclays Begins Coverage on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Oklo Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE OKLO opened at $111.58 on Monday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -265.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,387 shares of company stock worth $19,020,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

