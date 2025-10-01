First Pacific Financial Sells 492 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 18.6%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

