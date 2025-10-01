Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,358 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

