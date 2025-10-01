Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires 166 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

