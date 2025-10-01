Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires 6,345 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 153,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

