Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.