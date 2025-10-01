PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.