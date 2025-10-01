PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 7.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,303,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,343 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,582 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

