PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after acquiring an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

