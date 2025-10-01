O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 56 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,886,000 after buying an additional 140,414 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.