Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $706.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

