Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

