SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 957 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $136,821,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,267 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,198.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,222,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,046 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

