iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Bought by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

