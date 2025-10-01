Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

