Sysco Corporation $SYY Stake Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

