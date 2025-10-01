The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:TJX opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

