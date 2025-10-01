SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 425,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $733.15 and a 200-day moving average of $765.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $722.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.