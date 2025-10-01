Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6,252.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,479,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

