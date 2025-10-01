OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

