Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after buying an additional 1,504,620 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the first quarter worth about $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after acquiring an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after acquiring an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,951,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AER opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

