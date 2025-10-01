iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Holdings Decreased by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $275.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

