Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 4.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,031. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.