Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

