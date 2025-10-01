McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Decreased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 865,080 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.25.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

