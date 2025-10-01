Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.