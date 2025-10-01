Founders Capital Management Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,805,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.