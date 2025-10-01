Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,581,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,743,000 after buying an additional 253,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

