Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Cut by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

