BCO Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,438 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCO Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

