iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Holdings Cut by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

