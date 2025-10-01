Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

