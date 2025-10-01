Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.44 and its 200 day moving average is $515.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

