Cooper Financial Group Has $2.05 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 50.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 103,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.64. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,314 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,123. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

