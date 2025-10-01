Reviewing Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Timberland Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $832.99 million 2.72 $168.90 million $5.25 12.48 Timberland Bancorp $105.96 million 2.48 $24.28 million $3.40 9.79

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.15% 10.06% 1.13% Timberland Bancorp 24.19% 10.79% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banner and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banner currently has a consensus target price of $70.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banner pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banner has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Timberland Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans, automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans; and commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

