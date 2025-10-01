Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Holdings Cut by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5%

CL opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $103.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

