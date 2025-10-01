The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

