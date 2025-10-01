Reviewing Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) & Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parker-Hannifin and Global Payment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 6 13 0 2.68 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus target price of $770.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 4.83 $3.53 billion $27.12 27.96 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Global Payment Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.79% 26.80% 12.24% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Global Payment Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

